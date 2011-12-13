REGENTS APPROVE SUL ROSS BOARD/ROOM INCREASES, OUT OF COUNTRY STUDY

Sul Ross State University requests for board/room rate increases and out-of-country study courses were approved by the Board of Regents of the Texas State University System. The Board met Thursday-Friday (Feb. 15-16) at Lamar University, Beaumont.

In other Sul Ross agenda items, more than $954,000 in gifts and donations were acknowledged, and the Board approved a number of curriculum changes and a name change in a degree program.

Effective Fall Semester 2018, Sul Ross board and room rates will both increase about 2.4 percent. The increases reflect rises in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for both the contract with ARAMARK Dining Services and campus housing. Revenue generated from the housing increase will address deferred maintenance in residential facilities.

Meal plans for Fall and Spring semesters will increase from $36 to $38 per plan; and $13 or $14 (depending on plan) during summer sessions.

Respective room rate increases are: Lobo Village, $61 per Fall/Spring semester, $21 per summer session; Fletcher Hall, $32 double occupancy, $48 single occupancy Fall/Spring, $11 double, $16 single per summer session; Mountainside Hall, $32 double, $48 single, Fall/Spring.

Lobo Village efficiency apartment rates will rise $14 per month and family apartment monthly rates will increase $15.

Out-of-country study courses for South Africa and Botswana will be taught by College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences faculty Dr. Ryan O’Shaughnessy (Outdoor Hospitality Industry); Dr. Ryan Luna (Ecology of African Game) and Dr. Robert Kinucan (Rangeland Ecology). Study dates are May 30-July 5, 2018, with travel dates June 4-22.

Sul Ross was authorized to change the discipline designation in the Master of Agriculture degree from Range and Wildlife Management to Natural Resource Management. The new name more accurately reflects the course content and nature of the degree. No additional costs, additional faculty or instructional resources will be required.

The Board approved curriculum additions, deletions and changes in the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Professional Studies, and acknowledged $954,250 in gifts and donations to Sul Ross State University, the Sul Ross State University Foundation and to Friends for the Center of Big Bend Studies.

Gifts included:

To Sul Ross State University

*$35,000 from the City of Alpine to the Museum of the Big Bend Advantage Fund.

*$6,750 from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Missoula, MT to the Borderland Research Institute’s (BRI) Guzzler Project.

*$20,000 from the Big Bend Ranch Rodeo, Alpine, $15,000 to the Big Bend Ranch Rodeo Scholarship Fund and $5,000 to the Rodeo Team Scholarship Fund.

*$20,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Michael Harper, San Antonio, to the BRI Last Frontier Campaign.

*$5,000 from Ford Smith, Sr., Ford Smith Investment, Austin, to the BRI Last Frontier Campaign.

*$20,000 from Park Cities Quail, Dallas, to the BRI Park Cities Quail Coalition Fund.

*$10,000 from Longhorn Recylling LP, San Antonio, to the Jackson Field Turf Project.

*$5,000 from George Hixon, San Antonio, to the BRI Stewardship Program.

*$25,000 from Joyce Wildenthal, Okemos, MI, through Stifel Nicolaus to the Lora Bell Kunze Lockhart Endowment.

*$10,000 from San Antonio Livestock Exposition, Inc., Ashley Jett, Scholarship Coordinator, to the BRI-San Antonio Livestock Exposition Fellowship.

*$5,000 from Christopher Wool, New York, NY, to the BRI Last Frontier Campaign.

*$5,000 from Dr. John B. Poindexter, Houston, to the Professional Studies Speaker Series Fund.

*$57,500 from Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Houston, to the BRI Mentorship Program.

*$5,000 from the Miranda Leonard Foundation, David Davis, Fort Worth, to the BRI Stewardship Program.

*$20,000 from Jill Willbanks, Big Spring, to the C. W. “Wobbler” Willbanks Memorial Scholarship Endowment.

*$25,000 from JB Bar Ranch Holdings, LP, John Nau III, Houston, for the BRI Antler Development of Desert Mule Deer Project.

*$50,000 from Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Thorp, Mertzon, to the Jackson Field Turf Project.

*$35,000 from Mr. and Mrs. John Weisman, New Braunfels, to the Museum of the Big Bend Advantage Fund.

*$5,000 from Marrs McLean Bowman, San Antonio, to the BRI Stewardship Program.

To Sul Ross State University Foundation

*$10,000 from Mr. and Mrs. John Korbell, San Antonio, for the creation of the William “Bill” C. Donnell Leadership Program through BRI.

*$150,000 from Tom Mulhern, Wasilla, AK, for the creation of the Gene Myrick and Don Mulhern Endowment for the Museum of the Big Bend.

*$20,000 from Nancy M. Law, Houston, for the creation of the Virginia Matthews Law Scholarship Fund Endowment for BRI.

*$150,000 from the Nau Foundation, John Nau III, President, Houston, for the creation of the Nau Endowed Chair for Habitat Management and Research at BRI.

To Friends of the Center for Big Bend Studies

*$165,000 from the Brown Foundation, Houston, supporting the Trans Pecos Archaeological Program and other programs.

*$25,000 from John Fort II, Houston, supporting the Trans Pecos Archaeological Program and other programs.

*$60,000 from the Orr Family Foundation, supporting the Trans Pecos Archaeological Program and other programs.

*$10,000 from Cameron Duncan, Tesuque, supporting the Trans Pecos Archaeological Program and other programs.

*$5,000 from Kim and Annchen Lawrence, Dallas, supporting the Trans Pecos Archaeological Program and other programs.

*$10,000 from Genevieve Duncan, Austin, supporting the Trans Pecos Archaeological Program and other programs.

