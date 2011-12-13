SUL ROSS STUDENT TIMOTHY DZIDA SLATES MARCH 6 RECITAL IN ODESSA

Sul Ross State University student Timothy Andrew Dzida, Midland, will performing a recital on Tuesday, March 6, at the First United Methodist Church, 415 North Lee Ave., Odessa. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted.

Dzida, a senior trumpet performance major, will be performing music by Albinoni, Bohme, Busser, Cima, Gabrieli, Hindemith, Hummel, Kennan, and Tull. The recital will also feature Karrin Ford, organ; Shari Santorelli, piano; and the Yellow Rose Brass Quartet.

