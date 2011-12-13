MUSEUM OF BIG BEND FEATURES CHARLES RUSSELL’S WIT AND WISDOM MARCH 3

On Saturday, March 3, enjoy the wit, wisdom and western humor of cowboy artist Charles M. Russell as Randy Rieman reads from some of his favorite Russell letters. A curated slide and video presentation accompanies his Sul Ross State University performance.

Rieman’s presentation, scheduled during the 32nd Annual Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering at Sul Ross, begins at 10 a.m. in Marshall Auditorium. A $5 donation for admission will benefit the Museum of the Big Bend.

For more information, contact the Museum, (432) 837-8143.

