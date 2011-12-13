BIG BEND COMMUNITY BAND “MARCH MADNESS” CONCERT MARCH 4 AT SUL ROSS

The Big Bend Community Band will perform marching music in a Sunday, March 4 concert at Sul Ross State University. The concert begins at 3 p.m. in Marshall Auditorium and is free and open to the public.

“March Madness,” under the direction of Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, features “Pan American March,” by K.L. King, arranged by Clark; “Hands Across the Sea,” by J.P. Sousa, arranged and adapted by Brion and Schissel; “Radetzky March,” by J. Strauss, arranged by Reed; “Them Basses,” by Huffine; “Highland Cathedral,” by Korb and Roever, arranged by Moss; “Hogan’s Heroes March,” by Jerry Fielding; “Marches from Star Wars,” by John Williams, arranged by Brubaker; and “Marching Across Broadway,” arranged by Moss.

For more information, contact Meyer, jeffrey.meyer@sulross.edu.

