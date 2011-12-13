SUL ROSS CONCERT CHOIR, BAND TO PERFORM MARCH 8

The Sul Ross State University Concert Choir and Concert Band will perform Thursday, March 8, 7:30 p.m. in Marshall Auditorium. There is no admission charge and the public is invited.

Choir selections, under the direction of Dr. Donald Callen Freed, include: “Non nobis Domine,” attributed to William Byrd; “Non nobis Domine,” by Roger Quilter; “Six Folk Songs,” (set 1, sung in English), by Johannes Brahams; “Hush! Somebody’s Callin’ My Name,” an African-American spiritual arranged by Brazeal W. Dennard; and two world premieres by Freed, “Music Why,” with text by Irish poet Desmond Egan; and “Tin Ceiling,” with text by Larry Ebmeier.

The Sul Ross Concert Band, directed by Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, will perform “Walls of Zion,” by Greg Danner; and “Bridgewater Breeze,” a suite for winds, by Adam Gorb.

For more information, contact Freed, (432) 837-8216 or dfreed@sulross.edu; or Meyer, jeffrey.meyer@sulross.edu.

--0o0--