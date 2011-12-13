SUL ROSS 2018 QEP SEEKS TO ENHANCE COMMUNICATION SKILLS

Sul Ross State University’s 2018 Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), seeks to improve effective communication skills.

“Compass: Navigating Excellence through Effective Communication,” will be implemented Fall Semester 2018 on both the Alpine and Rio Grande College campuses. Directed at junior and senior-level courses, the plan is designed to provide students with enhanced communication skills.

Project outcomes are to increase opportunities for students to demonstrate competency in written, oral and visual communication through their coursework; and to enhance faculty capacity to teach communication skills through increased professional development opportunities.

A number of faculty members have volunteered to re-design classes to integrate the communication components. April Aultman Becker, Dean of Library and Research Technologies and QEP co-coordinator, said “The overall plan is to provide students with more chances at new classes to hone their communication skills. We will be planning more events and opportunities to showcase student progress.”

“Understanding how to communicate effectively through written, oral, and visual communication is vital,” said Dr. Joseph Velasco, associate professor of Communication. “Sul Ross recognizes this need and seeks to develop student competence in written, oral, and visual communication across all academic programs, academic colleges, and Sul Ross campuses.

“In addition, we not only want to enhance student learning, we want to become better teachers of speaking, writing, and visual communication,” he said.

Sul Ross develops a new Quality Enhancement Plan every 10 years to coincide with the university’s accreditation process.