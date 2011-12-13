JOE WAGGONER CAPSTONE EXHIBITION AT SUL ROSS GALLERY MARCH 5-24

“Despoblado,” landscape and wildlife photography by Sul Ross State University student Joe Edd Waggoner, Lubbock, will be on exhibition March 5-24 at the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building.

An opening reception will be held Thursday, March 8, 5-7 p.m. There is no admission charge and the public is invited. Guests are invited to wear Hawaiian shirts. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, but will be closed the week of Spring Break, March 12-16.

Waggonner, a Texas photographer currently based in Alpine, is displaying his work as a Master of Liberal Arts capstone exhibition. His work is centered on capturing the landscape, wildlife, and weather of the Big Bend and Panhandle Plains regions. He regards himself a new age luminist, seeking out the excellent light that the Davis Mountains and Big Bend area are known for.

He is amazed by the raw power of weather, and is at home on the southern plains filming time lapses of monstrous storm systems or following thunderstorms to the Mexican border. A fan of solitude, Waggoner is most comfortable away from the crowd, finding respite in West Texas’ mountains, canyons, and plains, where he's happy to greet the dust clouds of a storm coming in.

Waggoner will complete his Master's degree in Liberal Arts, with special focus in landscape photography, from Sul Ross in May. For more information, call 432-837-8218.