SUL ROSS ART CLUB MEMBERS EXHIBIT AT WEST TEXAS NATIONAL BANK

Two-dimensional works by Sul Ross State University Art Club members are presently on display at West Texas National Bank, Alpine. The art will be displayed through March 31 as part of the Big Bend Arts Council’s monthly rotating schedule with Big Bend Regional Medical Center.

Works include pastels, watercolors, printmaking, photography and illustrations. Participating club members are: Jose Alejandro Angeles, El Paso; Alfonso Anaya, Presidio; Andylynn Heckart, Runaway Bay; and Richard Curtin, Donna Glenn, Kali Hambach, Calandria Martinez and Ruoxi Wu, Alpine.

