SUL ROSS HALL OF HONOR, DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI BANQUET MARCH 24

Seven individuals and the 1948 Tangerine Bowl championship football team will be feted at the 2018 Sul Ross State University Athletics Hall of Honor and Distinguished Alumni banquet Saturday, March 24 at the Pete P. Gallego Center.

An honorees’ reception will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the banquet and induction ceremony to follow.

Dr. Barbara (Barney) Nelson, Alpine, and Dr. Heather Francis, Temple, will receive Distinguished Alumni Awards. Eric Rodriguez, Kyle, has been selected as the Distinguished Young Alumnus.

This year's Athletic Hall of Honor inductees include Larry Morales (Men's Basketball), Wendy Smith Ratliff (Women's Basketball), Andrew Jackson (Posthumously, Football), Lee Sleeper (Outstanding Supporter) and the 1948 Lobos football team.

Tickets are $65 per person. For ticket reservations, go to: http://www.sulross.edu/hallofhonor

For more information, contact Aida Luevanos, Director of Alumni Relations, at (432) 837-8697 or email aluevanos@sulross.edu.

--0o0--

