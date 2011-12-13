SUL ROSS’ FREED TO PERFORM SONGS AT COLLEGE MUSIC SOCIETY CONFERENCE

Dr. Donald Callen Freed, Sul Ross State University professor of Music, will perform four compositions at the 2018 Conference of the College Music Society, South Central Chapter. The conference will be held Thursday-Saturday (March 15-17) at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Durant.

Freed, accompanied by pianist Benjamin Stringer, will perform “Four Eternities” for voice and piano, during the Friday evening concert in Montgomery Auditorium. “Forever,” “Did You Go?” and “Dispersal Theory” (world premiere) are poems written by Freed. “Be Who You Are” is written by Larry Paul Ebmeier.

For more information, contact Freed, (432) 837-8216 or dfreed@sulross.edu.

