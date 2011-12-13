SUL ROSS STUDENTS RECOGNIZED AT TEXAS ACADEMY OF SCIENCE MEETING

Sul Ross State University students Olivia Enriquez, Lamesa; Dominic Carrillo, Midland; and Noah Fields, Newnan, GA, won presentation awards at the 2018 Texas Academy of Science meeting, held March 2-3 at Midland College.

Fourteen undergraduate and graduate students, 10 faculty and several alumni of the Sul Ross Biology, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geology, and Mathematics programs, in conjunction with the McNair Scholars Program, attended. The Texas Academy of Science promotes scientific research in Texas colleges and universities, encourages research as a part of student learning, and works to enhance the professional development of its members.

Enriquez won the Best Geoscience Oral and Carrillo won the Best Computer Science Poster Presentation in the undergraduate competition. Fields was recognized for the Best Conservation Ecology Oral Presentation in the undergraduate competition. Carrillo and Enriquez participated in the McNair program this past summer,

Sul Ross was responsible for 17 scientific presentations, representing different areas of interest. Presentations by Yelixza Avila, El Paso; Katherine Mancha, San Antonio; and Miranda Gilbert, San Antonio, were also funded this past summer by the McNair Scholars Program.

Dr. Martin Terry served as the 2017-18 Botany section Chair. Dr. Chris M. Ritzi was asked to serve as Executive Secretary for the Academy, and has done so since the beginning of Fall 2017.

The presentations and their presenters are listed below.

“Mescaline content in over-the-counter anti-rheumatics presumed to contain Lophophora williamsii (peyote),” by Robert LeBlanc, Alpine; and Terry.

“Nesting Ecology of Common Black Hawk (Buteogallas anthracites) and Gray Hawk (Asturina nitida) at Big Bend National Park,” by Fabiola Baeza-Tarin, Presidio; and Graham.

“New Distribution records for amphibians and reptiles of East-Central Chihuahua, Mexico,” by Tomas Hernandez, Mark Herr, Skylar Stevens, and Graham.

“Prey of the Loggerhead Shirke Lanius ludovicianus in West Texas,” by Graham, Morgan Seiler, Alpine; and Dr. Crystal Kelehear.

“Survey of reptiles and amphibians of the Trans-Pecos Region, Texas,” by Fields and Graham.

“A study of luecobands in the Wax Factory Laccolith, Big Bend Ranch State Park, TX,” by Enriquez and Dr. Kevin Urbanczyk.

“The impact of accommodated vehicle to vehicle communication,” by Carrillo and Dr. Ken Laviers.

“Testing dark spot affinity of bee flies (Diptera: Bombyliidae) using a novel pan trapping method,” by Lauren Garrett, Alpine; and Ritzi

“Total cholesterol and triglyceride influence on Siphonaptera abundance in Neotoma micropus (the Southern Plains Woodrat)” by Clarence Sparks, Diana Garcia Garcia, Missy Schenkman, Midland; Joseph Schenkman, and Ritzi.

“Blood hormone and lipid level correlation to the quantity of ectoparasites present on the Southern Plains Woodrat (Neotoma micropus),” by Missy Schenkman, Joseph Schenkman, Clarence Sparks, Diana Garcia Garcia, and Ritzi.

“Beetles, weevils, and Scales, Oh My! Monitoring of three biocontrols for salt cedar in the Trans Pecos Texas and Southeast New Mexico,” by Ritzi and Alexandria Hassenflu.

“Association of obesity and lifestyle factors between children in rural and urban areas in West Texas,” by Kassandra Hernandez, Alpine; and Dr. Chris M. Ritzi.

“Protein corona formation: Investigating the effects of Cell culture growth media on nanoparticle size, stability, and net charge,” by Avila, Denise Perry Simmons (UNT), and Mohammad A. Omary (UNT).

“Insect pollinator diversity and other associates of Salt Cedar (Tamarix sp.) along the Rio Grande in Presidio County, Texas,” by Hassenflu and Ritzi.

“Post-Burn analysis of insect diversity at the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute, Jeff Davis County, Texas,” by Mancha and Ritzi.

“Preliminary analysis of habitat use of sympatric rattlesnakes in West Texas” by Michelle Lawhorn. Ingleside; and Graham.

“Ticks on toads: first report of exotic ticks (Amblyomma rotundatum) parasitizing invasive cane toads (Rhinella marina) in Hawaii,” by Drs. Crystal Kelehear, Cameron Hudson, James Mertins, and Richard Shine.

Next year’s annual meeting will be held at Howard Payne University, Brownwood, March 1-3, 2019. For more information on the Academy, contact Ritzi, (432) 837-8112. For more information about the McNair program, contact Dominique Vargas, (432) 837-8019.

Sul Ross State University students and faculty attended and presented at the 2018 Texas Academy of Science meeting, held March 2-3 at Midland College. Pictured are (bottom row, from left): Dr. Elizabeth Measures, Dr. Dave Rohr, Dr. Ken Laviers, Katherine Mancha, Alexandra Hassenflu, Lauren Garrett, Kassandra Hernandez, Dr. Crystal Kelehear Graham, Dr. Chris Ritzi, and Dr. Yanfeng Yue. Top row: Dr. Angela Brown, Yelixza Avila, Robert LeBlanc, Dr. David Leaver, Missy Schenkman, Michelle Lawhorn, Dr. Sean Graham, Noah Fields, Reed McClure, and Dr. Martin Terry. Not pictured: Olivia Enriquez, Dominic Carrillo, and Fabiola Baeza-Tarin. (Photo Courtesy Chris Ritzi)

