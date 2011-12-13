DONNA GLENN CAPSTONE EXHIBITION OPENS MARCH 26 IN SUL ROSS ART GALLERY

“Colors of the Psyche,” a capstone exhibition by Sul Ross State University student Donna Glenn, Alpine, opens Monday, March 26 in the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building.

An opening reception will be held March 26 from 5-7 p.m. in the Gallery. There is no admission charge and the public is invited. Glenn’s oil painting exhibition is for her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Sul Ross. Glenn’s works will be on exhibit through Friday, April 6. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Growing up in a military family, Glenn knew many people who suffer from their own emotional scars. From years of witnessing so much pain she strives to express it in some way, to show people the pain she was witnessing and spread awareness, to help them. Each painting is based on interviews with people willing to share the experience they have endured through color.

With this series, Glenn hopes to show others the tragic beauty in suffering minds and how people emerge from the pits in which they have found themselves. She intends her works to serve as an inspiration for those who have survived and those who seek help. For persons attending the reception, the artist requests that they dress in colors that they relate to most.

For more information, contact (432) 837-8218.

