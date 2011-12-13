SUL ROSS CLOSED MARCH 30 FOR GOOD FRIDAY OBSERVANCE
Sul Ross State University will be closed Friday, March 30 in observance of Good Friday.
Offices will re-open and classes will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, April 2.
--0o0—
You are hereHome > > SUL ROSS CLOSED MARCH 30 FOR GOOD FRIDAY...
Sul Ross State University will be closed Friday, March 30 in observance of Good Friday.
Offices will re-open and classes will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, April 2.
--0o0—
Copyright © Sul Ross State University
MEMBER the Texas State University System. All rights reserved.
Proudly designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution since 1999