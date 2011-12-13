MISSISSIPPI STATE PROFESSOR TO DELIVER SALE LECTURE MARCH 29 AT SUL ROSS

Dr. Steve Demarais, Dale Arner Distinguished Professor, Mississippi State University, will present the San Antonio Livestock Exposition (SALE) 2018 Leaders in Agriculture lecture Thursday, March 29 at Sul Ross State University.

Demarais will addrsss,“While Males Fight, Females Choose: Male Phenotypic Quality Informs Female Mate Choice,” at 11 a.m. in the Turner Range Animal Science Center, Room 130. There is no admission charge and the public is invited.

Demarais is the Dale Arner Distinguished Professor in the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Aquaculture at Mississippi State University and a Fellow of The Wildlife Society (TWS). His research focuses on ecology and management of cervids. His professional involvements include serving as president of three chapters of TWS, chairing the Deer Committee, Southeast Section of TWS for 15 years, and chairing two technical reviews on cervid management issues. He recently received the SE Deer Committee’s Deer Management Career Achievement Award.

He received his B.A. in Wildlife Biology from University of Massachusetts; M.S. in Wildlife Ecology form Wildlife Biology and his Ph.D. in Forest Resources from Mississippi State. Demarais has produced over 130 peer-reviewed publications, two books, and four book chapters. He co-edited “Ecology and Management of large Mammals in North America” and co-authored “Strategic Harvest Systems: How to Break Through the Buck Management Glass Ceiling.”

Demarais understands the value of science is limited unless it is accessible to and understood by those who can apply it. His educational outreach has included dozens of popular articles and over 200 oral presentations.

The San Antonio Livestock Exposition (SALE) was chartered in 1948 as a nonprofit organization to establish a livestock exposition and show for Bexar County as a means of spotlighting efforts of youth in agriculture. For seven decades, SALE has produced one of the nation's most outstanding livestock exposition and rodeo shows. The San Antonio Livestock Exposition is the nation's largest volunteer-run livestock exposition, with the fitting motto, “A volunteer organization that emphasizes agriculture and education to develop the youth of Texas.”

The College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences at Sul Ross has a long history with SALE, beginning in 1987, with the presentation of a $75,000 gift to establish two endowments.

In the 1990s, SALE enhanced the Scholarship and Excellence in Agriculture Endowments with additional gifts exceeding $500,000. The scholarship endowment allows up to 16 $2,500 scholarships to be awarded annually. In the 2000s, SALE began providing undergraduate scholarships for the rodeo program and graduate scholarship for the Borderlands Research Institute.

SALE has been one of the most significant donors to SRSU providing more than $1.5 million in scholarships and gifts. To honor the San Antonio Livestock Exposition, the Board of Regents of the Texas State University System dedicated the San Antonio Livestock Exposition Equine Center in their honor.

