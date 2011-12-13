ILLUSTRATIONS BY SUL ROSS ARTIST ON DISPLAY IN HOTEL PAISANO

Illustrations from Lonn Taylor’s new book, “Marfa for the Perplexed,” will be on display at the Greasewood Gallery in the Hotel Paisano, Marfa, from March 31- May 28. Taylor and illustrator Avram Dumitrescu, Sul Ross State University assistant professor of Art, will be signing books during an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 31.

“Marfa for the Perplexed” is a collection of historical essays about Marfa and the surrounding areas that were first published by the Big Bend Sentinel. The drawings for the book were all created completely digitally, apart from the cover, which was based on a painting Dumitrescu had previously created. The book is being published by Tim Johnson of the Marfa Book Company with layout by Kyle Schlesinger of Cuneform Press.

“The research for Lonn’s book introduced me to fascinating people who continue to make and write the history here. I was really excited to finally work with Lonn,” Dumitrescu said. “Researching appropriate material to draw for each chapter was an exciting part of the project. I visited with wagon makers, park rangers, and ranchers in Fort Davis, art curators in Marfa, and animal science and history professors in Alpine.”

At Sul Ross, Dumitrescu teaches digital art, animation, and design courses. He was raised in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and moved to West Texas in 2006, where he has since focused his drawings and paintings on animals, architecture and vehicles.

He has exhibited at numerous galleries in the U.S. and Northern Ireland, and has illustrated for several magazines and the book, “MFK Fisher: Among the Pots and Pans,” by Joan Reardon.

More of Dumitrescu’s illustrations will appear in the new edition of Drift Magazine, where he explored the history of coffee in San Francisco. His art may be viewed online at http://avramdesert.blogspot.com and www.onlineavram.com.

--0o0--