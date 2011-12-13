SUL ROSS STUDENTS WIN AWARDS IN 2018 TEXAS INTERCOLLEGIATE PRESS COMPETITION

Sul Ross State University student journalists received 18 awards from the annual Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) convention, held Thursday-Saturday (March 22-24) in Dallas.

Sul Ross won seven first-place awards, four in yearbook competition, including best cover design and overall excellence for The Brand. Vashti Armendariz, Marfa, won both first and second place in two categories, feature page/spread design and inside news page design.

In newspaper competition (The Skyline), Noah Fields, Newnan, GA, won first place in the environmental portrait category. Jesus H. Guerrero, El Paso, won first place in sports page/spread design. Andrew Smith, Houston, was a first-place winner in the sports column category.

Kacey Barton, Midland, placed second in both static graphic information and cartoon strip panel categories, and received an honorable mention in illustration competition. Magaly De Leon, Houston, received a second-place award in general news photo and third in sports feature photo competition.

Malyssa Reed, Katy, placed third in critical review competition; Andrea Bode, Georgetown, was third in general news column; and Rainey Miller, Hico, placed third in general news photo. Susanna Mendez, Temple, received an honorable mention in the sports action photo category.

All awards were received in previously-published categories.

With the original 1909 meeting at Baylor, the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) became the oldest state collegiate press association in the nation and has grown into one of the largest and most respected collegiate groups in the country.

Contests have grown from three initial competitions to contests in general magazine, radio, television, online, two divisions of yearbook, two divisions of literary magazine and four divisions of newspaper, plus more than a dozen on-site contests during the annual convention.

--0o0--