SUL ROSS THEATRE TO PRESENT “MAN OF LA MANCHA” APRIL 13-29

“Man of La Mancha,” the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the 17th-century masterpiece “Don Quixote,” opens Friday, April 13 in Sul Ross State University’s Marshall Auditorium for a nine-performance run.

Dona Roman, professor of Theatre, directs the production, with musical direction by Dr. Donald Callen Freed, professor of Music and Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music. Weekend performances are Friday-Sunday, April 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29. Curtain time is 8:15 p.m. for Friday and Saturday performances and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees.

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes and his famed novel, “Don Quixote,” the musical tells the story of the “mad” knight Don Quixote as a play within a play, performed by Cervantes and his fellow prisoners as he awaits a hearing with the Spanish Inquisition. Dale Wasserman authored “Man of La Mancha,” with lyrics by Joe Darion, and music by Mitch Leigh.

“This production features a wonderful collaboration of the Sul Ross theatre and music programs and will display the ever-rising quality of both entities,” Roman said. “Musically and dramatically, ‘La Mancha’ displays the abilities of highly-talented students. The instrumental music is also incredible.”

Josh Martinez, El Paso, portrays Don Quixote/Cervantes, with Sedia Woods, Houston, as Aldonza/Dulcinea; and Diff Torres, Van Horn, as Quixote’s faithful companion, Sancho Panza. The cast also includes: Westin Huffman, Fort Davis (Duke); Braydon Clues, Katy (Governor/Innkeeper); Michael Amerson, Fresno (Pedro/Head Muleteer); Eddie Molinar, Alpine (Quito/Muleteer/Padre); Jason Roman, Fort Davis (Anselmo/Muleteer/Innkeeper); David Altamirano, Brady (Jose/Muleteer/Barber); Cory Hill, Alpine (Juan/Muleteer/Captain of Inquisition); Nikolas Westerlink, El Paso (Guitar Player/Muleteer); Jessica Westfall, Alpine (Antonia); Alyssa Longoria, Brownsville (Housekeeper); Callie Jones, Midland (Fermina); Gabbie Rule, Brady (Maria); Kendall Hughs, Houston (Prisoner); Cierra Nicole, Houston (Prisoner); Brian Welch, Georgetown (Guard); Christopher Burrell, Enochs (Guard); and Carlos Ruiz, Presidio (Guard).

Stage manager is Theseus Francis, Alpine; Alondra Flores, Presidio, assistant stage manager; Joanna Barnett, Alpine, lightboard operator; Kayla Garza, Balmorhea, costume/make-up; and Stuart Standly, house manager.

“Man of La Mancha” celebrates five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Composer and Lyricist. After its success on Broadway, the musical was produced as a major motion picture starring Peter O’Toole and Sophia Loren.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and children. Advanced tickets are on sale now, and reserved seating is available. Advanced tickets may be purchased via sulross.edu/theatre.

Please call (432) 837-8218 for reserved seating or for more information.

