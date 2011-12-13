SUL ROSS HONORS HALL OF HONOR INDUCTEES, DISTINGUISHED ALUMNI
Seven individuals and the 1948 Tangerine Bowl football championship team were recognized at the 2018 Sul Ross State University Hall of Honor/Distinguished Alumni banquet Saturday, March 24 in the Gallego Center. Seated is Dr. Barney Nelson, Alpine, Distinguished Alumnus. Standing (from left) Dr. Heather Francis, Temple, Distinguished Alumnus; Sultry Jackson, Austin, representing her late husband, Andrew, Athletic Hall of Honor inductee; Larry Morales, El Paso, Athletic Hall of Honor; Sul Ross football coach John Pearce, representing the 1948 Lobo football team; Lee Sleeper, Outstanding Supporter, Athletic Hall of Honor; Wendy Smith Ratliff, Wink, Athletic Hall of Honor; Eric Rodriguez, Kyle, Distinguished Young Alumnus. (Photo by Teresa Huckaby, Wind River Photography)