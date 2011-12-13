PAINTINGS BY SUL ROSS’ FAIRLIE ON DISPLAY AT SIBLEY NATURE CENTER

Watercolors and paintings by Carol H. Fairlie, Sul Ross State University professor of Art, will be on display through June 30 at the Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave., Midland. Sibley Nature Center is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Fairlie has had numerous solo exhibitions and exhibits her work in many national juried shows. She holds Signature status in the Watercolor Honor Society and Elite Signature status in the Watercolor Society of Houston. Currently, she serves on the board of directors of the Texas Association of Schools of Art and is a past president.

In 2008, she received the Outstanding Teaching Award from Sul Ross and in 2003, the Honored Alumni Award from the University of North Texas, School of Visual Arts.

For more information on the exhibition, contact the Sibley Nature Center, (432) 837-6827.

