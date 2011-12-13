NEW UDPS OFFICER SWORN IN

Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross State University President (top photo), administers the oath of office to new University Department of Public Safety (UDPS) officer Anthony Vargas, who recently joined the department. Vargas, El Paso, is a recent graduate of the El Paso Community College Law Enforcement Academy, and also received an Associate of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from El Paso CC. (Bottom photo) Vargas is joined by (from left) Kent Dunegan, UDPS director; Lt. Ashley Holguin, UDPS officer Phillip Maldonado and Kibler. (Photos by Steve Lang)