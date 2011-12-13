SUL ROSS HOSTS 2018 SALE LECTURE

Dr. Steve Demarais, Mississippi State University Dale Arner Distinguished Professor, presented the 2018 SALE Leaders in Agriculture lecture Thursday (March 29) at Sul Ross State University. Demarais, whose research focuses on ecology and management of cervids (notably deer), addressed “While Males Fight, Females Choose: Male Phenotypic Quality Informs Female Mate Choice.” The SALE Leadership in Agriculture Lecture Series, begun in 1988, celebrates the longstanding support of the San Antonio Livestock Exposition to the Sul Ross College of Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences. (Photo by Steve Lang)