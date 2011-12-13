SUL ROSS HOSTS SPRING CAREER FAIR APRIL 10

Representatives of over 40 university departments, government agencies, businesses, organizations and school districts will attend the 2018 Spring Career Fair, Tuesday, April 10 at Sul Ross State University.

The event takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Espino Conference Center, Morgan University Center, and is sponsored by Career Services and Testing. Visitors are encouraged to bring resumes and will be able to investigate job markets, meet with recruiters, explore various business resources and apply for available positions. Appropriate business attire is recommended. A best dressed professional contest will be held.

“The Career Fair is an excellent opportunity for students to meet with recruiters and learn about potential jobs with their companies,” said Jan Rueb, director of Career Services and Testing. “Many companies have internships that students can participate in while they are still in school. Internships help students learn more about their future profession and network in their fields.”

In addition to Sul Ross departments, businesses, organizations and school districts who will be represented at the Career Fair are: H.E.B., Aflac, Dallas Police Department, Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch, Department of Family Protective Services, Texas A&M Forest Service, Shopko, Attorney General of Texas Child Support System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Texas Department of Transportation, Fort Davis National Historic Site, Association of Texas Professional Educators, Texas Department of Public Safety, Workforce Solutions Borderplex, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Alivane Prevention Resource Center, Inc., Pilot Travel Centers, USDA/NRCS, Texas A&M Agri-Life, Permian Basin Community Centers, Ross University School of Medicine, USDA Forest Service, U.S. Army Recruiters.

School districts attending include: Ysleta ISD, Midland ISD, The High Frontier, IDEA Public Schools, Fort Stockton ISD, Tornillo ISD, Marathon ISD, Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD, San Elizario ISD, Luling ISD, Balmorhea ISD, McCamey ISD, Snyder ISD.

For more information, contact Rueb, (432) 837-8178 or jrueb@sulross.edu.

--0o0—