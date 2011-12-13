32ND TRAPPINGS OF TEXAS OPENS APRIL 12 AT SUL ROSS’ MUSEUM OF THE BIG BEND

The Best of the West will be housed under one roof as the Museum of the Big Bend celebrates the 32nd annual Trappings of Texas Thursday-Saturday, April 12-14.

“Join us as we celebrate 32 years of bringing together custom cowboy gear and western art in Alpine,” said Mary Bones, Museum of the Big Bend interim director. “Trappings’ opening weekend showcases the creations of the finest artists and gearmakers from around the world, accompanied by outstanding dining and beautiful music.”

All proceeds benefit the artists, Trappings of Texas and the Museum of the Big Bend, located on the Sul Ross State University campus. Trappings will be on display in the Museum gallery through May 27.

Events include:

Thursday, April 12: Preview Party at the Museum from 5-7 p.m., followed by the After Preview Party sponsored by the Century Bar and Grill from 6-8 p.m. Live music performed by Hogan & Moss. Tickets are $50 per person.

Friday, April 13: Meet the Artists luncheon at Come & Take It BBQ, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., with live music performed by Bake Turner. Tickets are $35 per person. That evening, back to the Museum of the Big Bend for the Grand Opening Exhibit, Sale and Reception from 6-9 p.m. Works in the show may be purchased. Heavy appetizers will be served, along with Big Bend Brewing Company beer and wine, underwritten by Robie Golden and Sam Saenz. Tickets are $50 per person. The evening is not over! Ole Crystal is hosting New Mexico trio, hONEyhoUSe, sponsored by Vaughn & Tex Gross and Capital Street Commerce, LLC . No cover charge and open to the public.

Saturday, April 14: Big Bend Saddlery will host a chuck wagon breakfast starting at 8 a,m, Free, but reservations are required. Then, Trappings of Texas opens to the public at 9 a.m. at no charge. Spradley Hats will host a calf fry lunch, noon-1:30 p.m., or “until we run out, whichever comes first.” Wind up the Trappings weekend at the fourth annual Ranch Round Up party, sponsored by the Trappings of Texas Premier Sponsors, Bonnie and John Korbell at the 101 Ranch, from 5-8 pm. Live music by Craig Carter and event catered by the Gage Hotel. Silent auction included. Underwritten by Gage Hotel, Kay and Don Green, Murphy Street Mercado, Poco Reata Properties, LLC and Texas Disposal Systems. Very limited seating still available at $150 per person.

For more information, visit www.museumofthebigbend.com or call (432) 837-8143.