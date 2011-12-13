FLORA FUENTEZ RETIRES AFTER 29 YEARS AT SUL ROSS

Flora Fuentez, custodial supervisor in Physical Plant, retired Jan. 31, 2018 after 29 years’ service at Sul Ross State University.

“I just came here to do my job well,” she said. “I enjoyed being here. I liked working with my supervisors, and when I became a supervisor in 2015, I enjoyed that as well.”

“I tried to keep everything clean for the students, as they are the most important people here,” she said. “It (job) was a good living and provided for my family, and the people at Sul Ross are very nice; I made a lot of friends.”

An Alpine native, Fuentez graduated from Alpine High School in 1974. Prior to starting work at Sul Ross in 1989, she worked part or full-time in a number of custodial positions around Alpine, including the Alpine Care Center, First United Methodist Church, Texas Department of State Health Services and the Wesley Student Center.

She and her husband, Abel A., married in 1980 and they have three children, Patricia Anderson, Albuquerque, NM; Alicia Davis, Odessa, who is a Sul Ross graduate; and Abel, Jr., Alpine. They have four grandchildren, Victoria Rose and Bradley Anderson, and Marion and Assatah Davis.

In retirement, she and her husband are caring for Abel’s 98-year-old mother. Fuentez enjoys yard work, and, “I am hoping to learn how to paint the walls in my house.”

