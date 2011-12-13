“MAN OF LA MANCHA” OPENS APRIL 13 ON SUL ROSS STAGE

A classic Spanish literary hero comes to life on the stage as Sul Ross State University presents “Man of La Mancha,” opening Friday, April 13 for a nine-show run.

The Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the 17th-century masterpiece “Don Quixote,” will be on stage in Marshall Auditorium Friday-Sunday, April 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29. Curtain time is 8:15 p.m. for Friday and Saturday performances and 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees.

Tickets are on sale at www.sulross.edu/theatre. Patrons buying online will automatically receive reserved seating. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and children. Please call (432) 837-8218 for reserved seating or for more information.

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes and his famed novel, “Don Quixote,” the musical tells the story of the “mad” knight Don Quixote as a play within a play, performed by Cervantes and his fellow prisoners as he awaits a hearing with the Spanish Inquisition. Dale Wasserman authored “Man of La Mancha,” with lyrics by Joe Darion, and music by Mitch Leigh.

Dona Roman, professor of Theatre, directs the production, with musical direction by Dr. Donald Callen Freed, professor of Music and Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, assistant professor of Music.

“Musically and dramatically, ‘La Mancha’ showcases the high quality of both the music and theatre programs at Sul Ross,” said Roman. “The choral voices are universally strong, and the instrumental music is definitely worth the price of the ticket.”

“It is really exciting to have a 13-piece orchestra with the majority of musicians Sul Ross students. We have hired five outstanding musicians from the community as well,” she said.

The orchestra, directed by Meyer, includes: Allison Bryant, flute/piccolo; Christine Cavazos, flute; Steve Kennedy, soprano saxophone; Jim Wright, clarinet; J.D. Leyva, drums; and Sul Ross students Malyssa Reed Cosper, Katy, bassoon; Tim Dzida, Midland, trumpet; Jonathan Guerra, El Paso, trumpet; A.K. Holmes, Cotulla, horn; Andylyn Heckart, Runaway Bay, horn; Valentine Shindel, Terrell, euphonium; Maxwell Ferguson, Presidio, guitar; and Nicolas Westerlink, El Paso, guitar.

Josh Martinez, El Paso, portrays Don Quixote/Cervantes, with Sedia Woods, Houston, as Aldonza/Dulcinea; and Diff Torres, Van Horn, as Quixote’s faithful companion, Sancho Panza. The cast also includes: Westin Huffman, Fort Davis (Duke, Dr. Carrasco); Braydon Clues, Katy (Governor/Innkeeper); Michael Amerson, Fresno (Pedro/Head Muleteer); Eddie Molinar, Alpine (Quito/Muleteer/Padre); Jason Roman, Fort Davis (Anselmo/Muleteer/Innkeeper); David Altamirano, Brady (Jose/Muleteer/Barber); Cory Hill, Alpine (Juan/Muleteer/Captain of Inquisition); Westerlink, (Guitar Player/Muleteer); Jessica Westfall, Alpine (Antonia); Alyssa Longoria, Brownsville (Housekeeper); Callie Jones, Midland (Fermina); Gabbie Rule, Brady (Maria); Kendall Hughs, Houston (Prisoner); Cierra Nicole, Houston (Prisoner); Brian Welch, Georgetown (Guard); Christopher Burrell, Enochs (Guard); and Carlos Ruiz, Presidio (Guard).

Stage manager is Theseus Francis, Alpine; Alondra Flores, Presidio, assistant stage manager; Joanna Barnett, Alpine, lightboard operator; Kayla Garza, Balmorhea, costume/make-up; and Stuart Standly, house manager.

“Man of La Mancha” celebrates five Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Composer and Lyricist. After its success on Broadway, the musical was produced as a major motion picture starring Peter O’Toole and Sophia Loren.

--0o0—