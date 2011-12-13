KACEY BARTON CAPSTONE EXHIBITION ON DISPLAY THROUGH APRIL 20 AT SUL ROSS

Sul Ross State University student/artist Kacey Barton, Midland, will be showcasing digital illustrations for her Bachelor of Fine Arts Capstone Monday, April 9-Friday, April 20.

Barton’s exhibition, focusing on animals found in the desert Southwest, will be on display at the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building. An opening reception will be held Monday, April 9, 5-7 p.m. at the gallery. There is no admission charge and the public is invited.

Gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, contact Barton at bartonkacey@gmail.com.