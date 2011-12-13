SUL ROSS MUSIC STUDENTS EXCEL AT COLLEGE BAND DIRECTORS CONFERENCE

Sul Ross State University music students Tim Dzida, Midland, trumpet, and A.K. Holmes, Cotulla, French horn, each placed first chair in their respective sections of the Intercollegiate Band at the College Band Directors National Association Southwestern Division Conference.

Dzida and Holmes attended the conference, held March 21-24 at the Moores School of Music, University of Houston, with Dr. Jeffrey Meyer, Sul Ross director of bands.

The Intercollegiate Band was conducted by acclaimed composer Frank Ticheli, a group consisting of members from Abilene Christian University, Colorado State University at Pueblo, Eastern New Mexico University, and 13 other institutions.

Meyer attended many workshops and concerts and presented poster research, “Teaching Performance Through Music: A Flipped Model.”

For more information, contact Meyer, (432) 837-8018 or jeffrey.meyer@sulross.edu.

