SULLY CELEBRATES 101ST

Sul Ross State University President Dr. Bill Kibler greets Alpine Mayor Andy Ramos during Sully's 101st birthday party Wednesday (April 4) in the Pete P. Gallego Center. The celebration included a campus-wide and community meal, bounce houses, games, and live music by Rick Ruiz and his band (bottom photo). Sul Ross was officially established April 4, 1917 by the Texas State Legislature. Due to World War I and subsequent construction delays, the institution opened for classes in June 1920. Sul Ross is subsequently observing the university's centennial through 2020. (Photos by Steve Lang)