ANNUAL SUL ROSS JURIED STUDENT ART EXHIBITION APRIL 25-MAY 10

Sul Ross State University’s annual Juried Student Art Exhibition will be on display April 25-May 10 in the Main Gallery, Francois Fine Arts Building. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

Each year, the Art Program awards students juried into the show with a first, second and third prize (cash awards) and honorable mentions. The People’s Choice award, is a merchandise award and is awarded by popular vote.

The student reception and awards reception will be held Wednesday, May 2, from 5:30 - 6:15 p.m., with the prizewinners announced at 5:45 p.m. Anyone may vote for the People’s Choice award. Ballots may be cast until 4:45 p.m. May 2, with only one vote per person.

For more information, contact Carol Fairlie, fairlie@sulross.edu; Avram Dumitrescu at adumitrescu@sulross.edu; or Gregory Tegarden at gtegarden@sulross.edu.

