SUL ROSS HOSTS ANNUAL HONORS CONVOCATION APRIL 30

Sul Ross State University’s 2018 Man and Woman of the Year will be announced at the annual Honors Convocation, Monday, April 30, 7:30 p.m.in Marshall Auditorium.

The convocation, sponsored by the Office of Academic Affairs, is free and open to the public. In addition to the Man and Woman of the Year presentation, departmental awards will be given to outstanding students.

Cody Richardson, Adrian, and Samantha Banegas, Alpine, were named the 2017 Sul Ross State University Man and Woman of the Year.

For more information, contact Lori Conant, (432) 837-8036.

