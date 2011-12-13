CONNIE WYLIE TO RETIRE FROM SUL ROSS

Connie Wylie, Accounts Payable Supervisor in the Sul Ross State University Accounting Department, will retire Aug. 31, 2018 after 17 years of service.

She began work at Sul Ross in 2001 as an accounting clerk in what was then the Controllers Office. She has worked with student accounts, reporting and accounts payable, and was promoted to her present position in 2016.

“I have enjoyed working at Sul Ross,” she said. “I like the people I have associated with, and I will miss my co-workers most of all.”

An Alpine native, Connie graduated from Alpine High School and attended Sul Ross for three semesters. Prior to working at the university, she was employed by West Texas Utilities for 22 years until the business closed in 2000. At West Texas Utilities, she was a customer representative and was later promoted to supervisor.

Connie and her husband, Pete, have three children, Gina Wylie, a Sul Ross graduate; Felina McDaniel; and Richard Wylie. They have two grandchildren, John and Persaeus.

In retirement, she plans to care for her elderly mother, enjoy her grandchildren and hopes to find time for gardening.

