SUL ROSS BAND, CHOIR IN CONCERT MAY 3

The Sul Ross State University concert band and choir will celebrate the career and legacy of Dr. Donald Callen Freed through their final concert of the academic year, Thursday, May 3. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in Marshall Auditorium and admission is free.

First, coming off a successful three-week run of the musical “Man of La Mancha,” the band, directed by Dr. Jeffrey J. Meyer, will present two world premieres, spanning over 100 years of American music for concert band.

Sul Ross senior trumpet player Timothy Dzida, Midland, will solo on Meyer’s new arrangement of “Atlantic Zephyrs,” composed in 1915 by trombonist Gardell Simons (1878-1945). The band will then premiere “The Cake is a Lie” (2018), by Dr. Michael Bratt, for band and electronics. Band members will play themes from 72 different video games, spanning the years 1978-2017, accompanied by electronics controlled in real-time by Sul Ross senior Anna Kathryn Holmes, Cotulla, performing with a Play Station controller.

Bratt, who was here in residency in April working with Sul Ross composition, electronic music, and Music Theory students, composed the music and programmed the application that controls the electronic accompaniment.

“Freed’s Favorites” will be performed by the concert choir. Selections consist of lighter fare interspersed with some meat and spice. Three of Freed’s original compositions will be presented: “I’ll Tell You How the Sun Rose” (poem by Emily Dickinson), “Tin Ceiling” and “Always My Friend” (poems by Larry Ebmeier). In between will be four other pieces, arrangements of pop favorites “Imagine” and “Bridge over Troubled Water,” Astor Piazzolla’s “Libertango” (Argentina), and Randall Thompson’s famous setting of Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken.”

For more information, contact Freed at dfreed@sulross.edu.

