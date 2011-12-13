SUL ROSS FACULTY-STAFF AWARDS CEREMONY MAY 3

Sul Ross State University faculty and staff who have attained 20 years of service and five to 15 years of accident-free work will be recognized at a reception Thursday, May 3, 11 a.m. in the Pete P. Gallego Center.

In addition, four recent recipients of the Bar-SR-Bar Award for Employee Excellence will be honored, along with 12 retiring employees. Rio Grande College (RGC) employees will be feted by the Associate Provost’s office at a later date.

Longevity awards are as follows:

20 Years: Dr. Louis Harveson, Borderlands Research Institute; Noe Hernandez, Purchasing; Estella Vega, Office of Information Technology; Stephen Lang, News and Publications.

Safety award recipients are as follows:

Five Years: Lori Cross, Alumni Relations; Martha Hernandez, GEAR UP; Julie Oesper, Borderlands Research Institute

10 Years: Alicia Layne, Business Administration; Luticia Pauls, Campus Planning, Construction and Risk Management

15 Years: Laura Cordova, Early Childhood Development Center; Tammy Jamison, Finance and Operations; Sam Orona, Physical Plant

Sul Ross retirees are: John Jimenez, University Department of Public Safety (retired Jan. 31, 2018); Norma Olivo, Physical Plant (retired Jan. 31); Flora Fuentez, Physical Plant (retired Jan. 31); James Davis, UDPS (retired March 31); Dr. Sharon Hileman, Graduate Studies (to retire July 31); Dr. Donald Callen Freed, Fine Arts and Communication; Dr. Robert Hunter, Criminal Justice; Lang; Dr. Pamela Marett, Business Administration; Dr. Esther Rumsey, Fine Arts and Communication; and Consuelo Wylie, Accounting Services, all on Aug. 31, 2018. Clay Baulch, RGC, Education, will retire May 31.

Recipients of the Bar-SR-Bar award for Employee Excellence will be announced at the ceremony.

