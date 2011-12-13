APODACA, SANDOVAL NAMED 2018 SUL ROSS MAN, WOMAN OF YEAR

Vince Apodaca, Anthony, and Cassandra Sandoval, Odessa, were named the 2018 Sul Ross State University Man and Woman of the Year at the annual Honors Convocation, held Monday (April 30) in Marshall Auditorium.

Sul Ross President Dr. Bill Kibler presented the awards. The Man and Woman of the Year award is the top honor Sul Ross seniors can receive.

Apodaca, who will graduate in December 2018 with Bachelor of Business Administration degree, has been active in athletics and extra-curricular activities throughout his four years, and presently serves as President of the Student Government Association and Chair of the Texas State University System Student Advisory Board.

“He has dedicated all of his time and effort to making this university a better place,” his nomination stated. “This student focuses on making sure students have a place to express their opinions. (He) puts others before himself.

“(Apodaca) participates in school functions and does community service,” the nomination continued. “He has helped coordinate and host event on campus….Not only does he work for the students, he excels in his courses. He is able to balance his time without jeopardizing anything.”

Apodaca has been named to the Dean’s Lists for each of his seven completed semesters, has been recognized as a Sul Ross Distinguished Scholar Athlete and has been named to two American Southwest Conference Academic Honor Rolls as a member of the Lobo cross country team.

While at Sul Ross, he has served on numerous committees, volunteered for numerous causes, is captain of the Cheer Team, a member of Sully Productions, a McNair Scholar, Student Ambassador, vice president of the Honors Club, and peer mentor for the Tutoring and Learning Center (TLC). He has been named to “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”

Sandoval, who will graduate later this month with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, was nominated for her scholarship, leadership and advocacy for students. “She is involved in many clubs and organizations (and) is selfless and dedicated to this university,” the nomination stated.

“She has held many leadership positions and enjoys giving back to the community….Not only is she dedicated to the students, but focuses on her school work as well.”

Sandoval has been named to the Dean’s List during each of her seven completed semesters, was named the 2017 Psychology Student of the Year and to “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.” She is an Honors Program member and Honors Club president, volunteered at the Permian Basin Mission Center and for Domestic Violence Awareness activities, is a TLC peer mentor, Student Government Association parliamentarian and Student Ambassador.

While at Sul Ross, she has also belonged to Sully Productions, Psi Chi and the Spanish Club.

The following departmental awards were also presented at the convocation.

Animal Science

Outstanding Agricultural Education Student – Kayleigh Coleman, Alpine

Outstanding Animal Production Student – Itzel Soto, El Paso

Outstanding Pre-Veterinary Student – Hope Flint, Baytown

Outstanding Science Student – Makayla Yantis, Monahans

Outstanding Animal Science Graduate Student – Brittany Perron, Los Alamos, CA

Athletics

Distinguished Scholar Athlete Awards – Darrian Doederlein, Lamesa; Victor Garcia, Tornillo; Hailey Pace, Oakley, CA; Joseph Parker, Burnet; Trent Pearson, Lubbock; Nyria Sanchez, Uvalde; Steven Savedra, El Paso; Breeann Sturges, Woodlake, CA: Shannon Villanueva, San Ramon, CA; Xavier Webb, Riverton, WY

Behavioral and Social Sciences

Clifford B. Casey Book Award – Asia Saucedo, Horizon City

Outstanding History Major, Phi Alpha Theta History Award – Andrea Bode, Georgetown

Outstanding Psychology Students of the Year – Alexis Amancio, Presidio; Hannah Flores, Fort Stockton

Biology, Geology and Physical Science

Outstanding Undergraduate Biology Student Award – Adrian Maldonado, Alpine

Outstanding Graduate Biology Student Award – Alexandria Hassenflu, Alpine

Julius Dasch Outstanding Undergraduate Geology Student – Amanda Barrera, San Antonio

Lance Forsythe Memorial Outstanding Graduate Student Award – Samuel Burch, Alpine

Outstanding Non-Traditional Geology Student – John E. Faught, Midland

Outstanding Student in Introductory Chemistry – Jonathan Carrasco, Presidio

James G. Houston Organic Chemistry Award – Katherine M. Mancha, San Antonio

Business Administration

Outstanding Undergraduate Business Administration Student – Gabriela Tarango, Valentine

Outstanding Master of Business Administration Student – Diana Wood, Gainesville

Outstanding Master of Business Administration Online Student – Kala Brock-Stevens, Dallas

Computer Science and Mathematics

Outstanding Freshman in Computer Science – Geoffrey Calderon, Alpine

Outstanding Senior in Computer Science – Lance Goarin, San Marcos

Outstanding Freshman in Mathematics – Alesi Hernandez, Odessa

Outstanding Seniors in Mathematics – Adrian Maldonado, Alpine; Dominic Carrillo, Midland

Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Gilley Mathematics Excellence Award – William Serrano, Pecos

Education

Education Excellence Awards – Stephanie Dunlap, El Paso, Counseling; Anthony Agundiz, Fort Stockton, Educational Diagnostician; Maria Armstrong, El Paso, Educational Leadership; Aaron Clevenger, Omaha, General Education; Karina Rodriguez, Kermit, Outstanding Intern Teacher; Rebecca Garcia, Alpine, Outstanding Student Teacher

Albert B. Tucker Reading Specialist Award – Jill Tamborello, San Antonio

Fine Arts and Communication

Charlotte Senneff Art Supply Award for Outstanding Art Major – Allison Smith, Stanton

Big Bend Arts Council Art Supply Award for Outstanding New Art Major – Vicki Rios, Del Rio

Outstanding Freshman Theatre Student – Cierra-Brittney Grier-Keener, Houston

Outstanding Instrumental Music Student – Timothy A. Dzida, Midland

Outstanding Music Student – Nicolas R. Westerlink, El Paso

Outstanding Communication Student – Chani E. Spear, Alpine

Homeland Security and Criminal Justice

Outstanding Undergraduate Criminal Justice Student – Linda Padilla Cruz, Alpine

Outstanding Homeland Security Undergraduate Student – Guillermo Loera, El Paso

Outstanding Criminal Justice Graduate Student – Kimberley Vannaman, Midland

Outstanding Homeland Security Graduate Student – Joseph Barragan, El Paso

Honors Program

Honors Program Graduates – Jesus R. Guerrero, El Paso; Athena Gundy, Pflugerville; Sandoval; Gloria Villanueva, San Antonio

Kinesiology

W.H. Perryman Outstanding Kinesiology Major – Aubrey Simon, Georgetown

Languages and Literature

Outstanding English Major – Michelle Ramos, Alpine

Outstanding English Graduate – Carlos Ruiz, Presidio

Natural Resource Management

Outstanding Underclassman Student in Natural Resource Management – Katherine Haile, Boerne

Outstanding Upperclassman Student in Natural Resource Management – Zach Vaughn, Alpine

Outstanding Conservation Biology Graduate Student – Cheney Taylor, Alpine

Outstanding Graduate Student in Range Management – Carolina Medina-Nava, Alpine

Outstanding Graduate Student in Range and Wildlife Management – Kaitlyn Williams, Aledo

Outstanding Field Volunteer – Hunter Hopkins, Gruver

Cassandra Sandoval, Odessa (left), Vince Apodaca, Anthony (right) named Sul Ross State University’s 2018 Woman and Man of the Year. President Bill Kibler presented the awards. (Photo by Dana Jones)

