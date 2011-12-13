SUL ROSS STUDENTS LAWHORN, WILLIAMS RECEIVE CDRI SCUDDAY SCHOLARSHIPS

Sul Ross State University graduate students Michelle Lawhorn, Ingleside, and Kaitlyn Williams, Aledo, are the 2018 recipients of graduate scholarships offered through the James F. Scudday Endowed Scholarship Fund from the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute (CDRI).

The awards were made recently by Laferne Scudday, wife of the late Dr. James Scudday, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, and Shirley Powell, president of the CDRI Board of Directors. The $1,000 awards are offered annually to Sul Ross graduate students conducting research in the Chihuahuan Desert region, with preference given to applicants conducting research in vertebrate biology. Lawhorn and Williams also received the scholarship awards last year.

Lawhorn’s research examines the habitat use of sympatric rattlesnakes in West Texas. The study seeks to confirm the lack of hybridization between the Western diamondback, Mojave and prairie rattlesnake, and to determine if they are using different habitats within the landscape. She has collected genetic material and localities for over 80 individuals so far. Genetic samples will be sent for sequencing once sampling is completed, projected to continue through the end of summer.

Her advisor is Dr. Sean Graham, assistant professor of Biology.

“Michelle has done a great job so far,” Graham said. “She took to snake hunting quickly, and after a few month's training she's as good as I am at catching rattlers. She's also very cautious, which is the most important attribute I look for in a student interested in doing research on snakes.”

Williams’ project examines whether quail and songbird abundance can be used as indicators of grassland health in the Chihuahuan Desert Grassland Ecosystem. She has observed over 3,300 birds, making up 58 different grassland bird species that utilize the Chihuahuan Desert grasslands. She has also performed vegetation analysis at over 550 points. Preliminary results show a decrease in observation of birds at sites with more cattle grazing pressure with greater shrub density.

“Kaitlyn started her graduate work here in August 2016 and has hit the ground running,” said Dr. Ryan Luna, Sul Ross assistant professor of Wildlife Management. “She is self-sufficient, dependable, and has shown great initiative in the time she has been at Sul Ross. She even traveled to Mexico to attend a conference on bird banding and trapping to improve her knowledge on the subject, and to help her research project.”

Due to her interest in wildlife, as well as her work ethic, I believe that Kaitlyn will contribute greatly to our field,” Luna said. “Her drive and research interests exemplifies the core values of the Scudday Scholarship.”

Dr. Scudday (1929-2009) was a CDRI co-founder and longtime professor of Biology at Sul Ross. Upon his retirement in 1995, he was named a Distinguished Professor Emeritus by the Board of Regents of the Texas State University System, the Board’s highest honor for retired educators.

In addition to a full teaching load, he conducted significant research, published in scientific journals and prepared numerous comprehensive vertebrate surveys for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the National Park Service.

During his Sul Ross tenure, Scudday directed more than 100 students in graduate programs and thesis projects. Many of his former students remained in close contact with him during the course of his lifetime.

The Dr. James F. Scudday CDRI Endowed Scholarship Fund was established in 2010 in recognition of his many contributions to the field and his passion for teaching. Income from the fund supports scholarships for Sul Ross graduate students, and each $17,000 generated for the endowment will fund an additional scholarship.

Donations may be sent to: CDRI, PO Box 905, Fort Davis, TX 79734 (please indicate Scudday Scholarship on donation). CDRI is a 501C3 organization so donations are tax deductible.

(Front, from left): Scudday Scholarship recipient Kaitlyn Williams, Aledo; Shirley Powell, president of the CDRI Board of Directors; recipient Michelle Lawhorn, Ingleside. (Back) Dr. Ryan Luna, Sul Ross State University assistant professor of Wildlife Management; and Dr. Sean Graham, assistant professor of Biology. (Photo by Steve Lang)

