SUL ROSS FACULTY-STAFF AWARD RECIPIENTS



Sul Ross State University recognized faculty and staff for years of service, accident-free work, employee excellence and retirement during ceremonies Thursday (May 3) in the Pete P. Gallego Center. The annual event also included a luncheon. Recipients included (front row, from left): Dr. Louis Harveson, Borderlands Research Institute, 20 years’ service; Dr. Donald Freed, Fine Arts and Communication, retirement; Dr. Esther Rumsey, Fine Arts and Communication, retirement; Julie Oesper, Borderlands Research Institute, 5-year safety award; Luticia Pauls, Campus Planning, Construction and Risk Management, 10-year safety award; Estella Vega, Office of Information Technology, 20 years’ service; Tammy Jamison, Finance and Operations, 15-year safety award; Dr. Bill Kibler, Sul Ross President; Steve Lang, News and Publications, 20 years’ service and retirement; Candes Ramon, Campus Activities, Bar-SR-Bar Award for Employee Excellence; Noe Hernandez, Purchasing, 20 years’ service; Connie Wylie, Accounting Services, retirement; Courtney Lynn, Student Support Services, Bar-SR-Bar Award; Kayla Waggoner, Wildenthal Library, Bar-SR-Bar Award; and Terry Jurado, Physical Plant, Bar-SR-Bar Award. Not pictured are: Lori Cross, Alumni Relations and Martha Hernandez, GEAR UP, 5-year safety awards; Alicia Layne, Business Administration, 10-year safety award; Laura Cordova, Early Childhood Development Center, and Sam Orona, Physical Plant, 15-year safety awards; and retirees John Jimenez, University Department of Public Safety; Norma Olivo, Physical Plant; Flora Fuentez, Physical Plant; James Davis, UDPS; Dr. Sharon Hileman, Graduate Studies; Dr. Robert Hunter, Criminal Justice; and Dr. Pamela Marett, Business Administration. (Photo by Thomas Janke)