SUL ROSS HOSTS WEST TEXAS TEACHER APPRECIATION MAY 10

In recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Week, Sul Ross State University will host a West Texas Teacher Appreciation reception Thursday, May 10. The event is scheduled from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Pete P. Gallego Center, Room 129 (Fishbowl).

A short program will begin promptly at 4:45 p.m. Hosted by the Education Department, the reception will include a local teachers panel sharing small district teaching experience, and recognition by Sul Ross Education faculty and students.

For more information, contact Jeanne Qvarnstrom, (432) 837-8395 or jqvarnstrom@sulross.edu.

