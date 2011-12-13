DELTA MU DELTA INDUCTEES

Sixteen new members were inducted into Sul Ross State University’s Zeta Upsilon Chapter of Delta Mu Delta, the national honor society of Business Administration. The chapter’s 26th induction ceremony was held Tuesday (May 1) in the Morgan University Center’s Espino Conference Center. New members (from left) include: Vince Apodaca, Anthony, NM; Christopher P. Herrera, Plano; Bianca B. Moreno, San Elizario; Michael E. Munden, El Paso; Kathleen Natera, Alpine; Ryan O’Shaughnessy, Kasane, Bostswana; Shoshana Perkins, Clifton; Luciana A. Rios, Alpine; Dafne E. Rodriguez, Presidio; and Gabriela Tarango, Valentine. Kala Brock-Stevens, Albuquerque, NM; Imelda Chavez, Monahans; Marisol Martinez, Slaton; Marcus B. Rodriguez, Corpus Christi; Samuel A. Thomas, Fort Walton Beach, FL; and Meredith Yaker, Houston, were inducted in absentia. Delta Mu Delta, founded in 1913, promotes higher scholarship in training for business while recognizing and rewarding scholastic attainment. Since the Zeta Upsilon Chapter was established at Sul Ross in 1993, over 200 lifetime members and more than 20 honorary members have been inducted. (Photo by Steve Lang)