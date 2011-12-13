DR. ALLISON HARRIS NAMED SUL ROSS VP OF ENROLLMENT MANAGEMENT

Dr. Allison Harris has been named Vice President of Enrollment Management at Sul Ross State University. Harris, who has nearly 40 years’ of higher education experience, will begin her new duties on Monday, May 14.

Harris, who spent the past year as a consultant in Las Vegas, NV, served as Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at Boise State University (2011-2016). From 2004-2011, she was the associate vice president for Student Affairs at Mississippi State University, where she was supervised by current Sul Ross President, Dr. Bill Kibler.

During her tenure at Boise State, overall enrollment rose 8.5 percent; and at Mississippi State, 26 percent.

“Dr. Harris has established an impressive track record for significant increases in recruitment and retention at major institutions,” said Kibler. “We are extremely confident that her talents will greatly benefit Sul Ross as well.”

Harris received a B.A. in Psychology (1978) and Master of Education degree (1982) from Clemson University and PhD in Vocational Education (1997) from Louisiana State University. She began her career as assistant director of Admissions (1979-86) at Clemson; was coordinator of High School Relations (1988-90) at the University of Tennessee; then Director (1990-96) and Dean (1996-98) of Undergraduate Admissions at Louisiana State.

From 1998-2000, Harris served as Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid at the University of Alabama, then assistant vice president from 2000-2003. She has been an adjunct professor from 2000-16 and from 2006-2011, the owner and founder of M & D Solutions, offering consulting services for admissions and recruitment.

She has been active in numerous professional organizations and associations and has made numerous presentations, primarily on recruitment and enrollment management planning.

