DR. DONALD CALLEN FREED PUBLISHED IN ATHENS JOURNAL OF HUMANITIES AND ARTS

An article by Sul Ross State University professor of music Dr. Donald Callen Freed has been published by the Athens Journal of Humanities and Arts. The article will appear in a forthcoming issue but is already available online at https://www.athensjournals.gr/ajha/forthcoming.

Freed wrote, “Art Deco in American Song: Holland Robinson’s Loose Lyrics of Lovely Ladies and Mac Harshberger’s Drawings.”

After 13 years of service at Sul Ross, and 31 total in collegiate music instruction, Freed will retire on Aug. 31.

For more information, contact Freed at (432) 837-8216 or dfreed@sulross.edu.