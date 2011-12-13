MUSEUM OF THE BIG BEND RECEIVES $50,000 FOR EDUCATIONAL OUTREACH

Courtesy of the Museum of the Big Bend

Alpine’s Museum of the Big Bend recently received two grants totaling $50,000 which have been designated for improvements to the Museum’s educational outreach programs and facilities.

A Still Water Foundation grant of $35,000 will be used to improve the functionality of the Womack Education Room, and a $15,000 grant from the William H. Pitt Foundation will be used to broaden the types of educational programming available for all ages.

“We are working on a number of Womack Room improvements, including a sound abatement project, to make our educational experience even more innovative,” said Museum Director Mary Bones, adding, “The Museum is so very fortunate to have friends as passionate about this wonderful part of Texas as we are.”

The Museum is open to the public Tuesday-Saturday 9am-5pm and Sunday 1-5pm, and closed Mondays and major holidays. Parking and Admission are free, and donations are always welcome.

To learn more about upcoming events or to contribute to the Museum, please visit www.museumofthebigbend.com or call 432.837.8143.