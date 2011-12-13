ANNUAL PEER REVIEW OF ACADEMIC ASSESSMENT REPORTS IS A SUCCESS

Over twenty faculty from Alpine and RGC met on Thursday, August 2 for the Annual Peer Review of academic assessment reports.

The purpose of the event is to review documented student progress in all of the 64 Sul Ross State University academic programs.

Using a scoring rubric, faculty provided feedback for all programs and selected the top nine model programs. These are:

Master of Education-Counselor Education (Dr. Monica Gutierrez, RGC)

Master of Education-Counselor Education (Dr. Barbara Tucker, Alpine)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Dr. Bill Green)

Criminal Justice (Dr. Martin Urbina, RGC)

Bachelor of Fine Arts-Theatre (Professor Dona Roman)

Master of Education-Educational Diagnostician (Professor Lee Renfroe)

Master of Art-History (Dr. Mark Saka)

Master of Art-Liberal Studies (Dr. Sharon Hileman)

Master of Science-Geology (Dr. Liz Measures)