STUDENT REFUND POLICY CHANGE BEGINNING FALL 2018

Beginning with the fall 2018 semester, there will be a five-day delay on student refunds to account for the add/drop period.

There is a process in place to help students pay for books during the delay, and students may begin that process after August 22 in the Center for Enrollment Services, Lawrence Hall, Room 100.

For more information on the new refund policy, contact the Center for Enrollment Services at 432-837-8050 (option 2).

Wildenthal Library also has textbook resources available in their growing textbook collection and through interlibrary loan.

For Wildenthal Library information concerning textbooks, call 432-837-8123, email srsulibrary@sulross.edu, or visit library.sulross.edu.