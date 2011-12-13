PLANT ID TEAM LOOKS TO IMPROVE ON LAST YEAR'S FIFTH PLACE FINISH IN LUBBOCK

The SRSU Plant Identification Team (a.k.a. the Sul Ross Range and Wildlife Club Plant Identification Team) took a trial test yesterday evening in an RAS lab as they prepare for a collegiate plant ID contest next week. According to their coach, graduate student Roy Saffel, the Team excelled in the trial as they look to improve on last year’s fifth place finish at the Texas Section Society for Range Management annual meeting in Lubbock.

Team members are: Katherine Haile, Walter Flocke, Daniel Botello, Charles Musick, Margaret Downing, Cameron Wilson, Dori Damerau and Cheyene DeLuna.

Faculty sponsors are: Dr. Bonnie Warnock and Dr. Ryan Luna.

Above: Plant ID specialists Daniel Botello (foreground), Katherine Haile, Charlie Musick, and Cheyenne DeLuna prepare for an upcoming plant ID contest. (Photo by Paul Slocumb)