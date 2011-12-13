Lobo Days
Price: $0.00
Alpine
Alpine, TX
|Friday 24-Aug
|10:00-4:00
|Residential Living Move-in @ Gallego Center
|3:00-4:30
|Lobo Days Check-in at Lobo Fountain on Mall
|4:30-5:30
|Ice Breakers on Mall
|4:30-5:30
|Parent Meeting @ Marshall Auditorium
|5:30-7:00
|Dinner with Pack Leaders @ UC
|7:00-8:00
|New Student Policy Presentation @ Marshall
|8:00-9:00
|Special Guest Speaker @ Marshall Auditorium
|9:00
|Lobo Pack Meetings
|Saturday 25-Aug
|7:00-9:00
|Breakfast
|9:00-11:00
|Hike Hancock Hill
|9:00-12:00
|NCBO - Math, Reading, and Writing Review
|11:30-12:30
|Lunch
|12:30-1:30
|Parent Banana Split @ University Center
|1:30-3:00
|Academic Connections and Student Rights
|College of Arts and Sciences @ Lawrence Hal
|College of Education/Professional Studies @
|College of Range and Animal Science @ Lawre
|3:00-4:00
|Campus Success Tips & Title IX
|4:00-5:30
|Scavenger Hunt/Campus Tour
|5:30-6:30
|Dinner
|6:30-7:00
|Vans start transporting students to Jackson
|7:00-8:30
|Lobo Football Red and White
|8:00-12:00
|Inflatables/Music/Games on Mall
|11:00
|Lobo Pack Meetings
|Sunday 26-Aug
|9:00-12:00
|NCBO - Math, Reading, and Writing Review
|11:30-1:00
|Brunch
|1:00-1:30
|Vans start transporting students to SALE Ar
|1:30-4:30
|Lobo Olympics @ SALE Arena
|4:00-6:00
|NCBO Schedule Changes
|5:00-6:00
|Dinner
|6:30-7:00
|Gather for New Student Convocation @ Gallego Center
|7:00-8:30
|New Student Convocation @ Gallego Center
|9:00-11:00
|Bingo: Sponsored by Campus Activities