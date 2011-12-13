        All Events       

Lobo Days

Price: $0.00
Alpine
Alpine, TX

Friday 24-Aug
10:00-4:00 Residential Living Move-in @ Gallego Center
3:00-4:30 Lobo Days Check-in at Lobo Fountain on Mall
4:30-5:30 Ice Breakers on Mall
4:30-5:30 Parent Meeting @ Marshall Auditorium
5:30-7:00 Dinner with Pack Leaders @ UC
7:00-8:00 New Student Policy Presentation @ Marshall
8:00-9:00 Special Guest Speaker @ Marshall Auditorium
9:00 Lobo Pack Meetings
 
Saturday 25-Aug
7:00-9:00 Breakfast
9:00-11:00 Hike Hancock Hill
9:00-12:00 NCBO - Math, Reading, and Writing Review
11:30-12:30 Lunch
12:30-1:30 Parent Banana Split @ University Center
1:30-3:00 Academic Connections and Student Rights
  College of Arts and Sciences @ Lawrence Hal
  College of Education/Professional Studies @
  College of Range and Animal Science @ Lawre
3:00-4:00 Campus Success Tips & Title IX
4:00-5:30 Scavenger Hunt/Campus Tour
5:30-6:30 Dinner
6:30-7:00 Vans start transporting students to Jackson
7:00-8:30 Lobo Football Red and White
8:00-12:00 Inflatables/Music/Games on Mall
11:00 Lobo Pack Meetings
 
Sunday 26-Aug
9:00-12:00 NCBO - Math, Reading, and Writing Review
11:30-1:00 Brunch
1:00-1:30 Vans start transporting students to SALE Ar
1:30-4:30 Lobo Olympics @ SALE Arena
4:00-6:00 NCBO Schedule Changes
5:00-6:00 Dinner
6:30-7:00 Gather for New Student Convocation @ Gallego Center  
7:00-8:30 New Student Convocation @ Gallego Center
9:00-11:00 Bingo: Sponsored by Campus Activities