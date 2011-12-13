Mr. John Halligan Presentation
Price: $0.00
Sul Ross State University-Uvalde Auditorium
2623 Garner Field Rd.
Uvalde, TX 78801
Student Presentation: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Intermission 5:30 - 6 p.m.
Parent Presentation: 6 - 7:30 p.m.
You are hereHome > > Mr. John Halligan Presentation
Price: $0.00
Sul Ross State University-Uvalde Auditorium
2623 Garner Field Rd.
Uvalde, TX 78801
Student Presentation: 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Intermission 5:30 - 6 p.m.
Parent Presentation: 6 - 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © Sul Ross State University
MEMBER the Texas State University System. All rights reserved.
Proudly designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution since 1999