Homecoming Parade
Price: $0.00
Holland Avenue
Alpine, TX
The 2019 SRSU Homecoming Parade will begin Saturday morning at 10am at the Alpine Civic Center and progress down Holland Avenue toward Jackson Field. Bring your spirit, Lobos!
You are hereHome > > Homecoming Parade
Price: $0.00
Holland Avenue
Alpine, TX
The 2019 SRSU Homecoming Parade will begin Saturday morning at 10am at the Alpine Civic Center and progress down Holland Avenue toward Jackson Field. Bring your spirit, Lobos!
Copyright © Sul Ross State University
MEMBER the Texas State University System. All rights reserved.
Proudly designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution since 1999