LAST CALL FOR ROCK & ROLL AT SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE JULY 27-29 AT KOKERNOT OUTDOOR THEATRE

The Theatre of the Big Bend will present its final performances of Smokey Joe's Cafe, the Songs of Leiber and Stoller July 27-29 at Kokernot Outdoor Theatre in Alpine.

The rock and roll musical revue pays tribute to legendary songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller who wrote or co-wrote over 70 chart hits, a feat which got them inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Audience members can dance and sing to hits Stand by Me, Jailhouse Rock, Spanish Harlem, Love Potion #9, On Broadway, Yakety Yak, and many more.

Tickets are on sale now at sulross.edu/tobb and can also be purchased at the Kokernot Theatre box office. All shows begin at 8:15 p.m. For more information, call 432-837-8218.

The cast and band of Smokey Joe’s Café take the stage at Kokernot Outdoor Theatre.