SRSU STUDENT CODY WAYNE PHILLIPS FUNERAL NOTICE

Sul Ross student Cody Wayne Phillips, 21, Midkiff, passed away Sunday, August 12. A funeral service for Cody will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 16 at the Rankin High School Auditorium. Burial will follow in Rankin Cemetery. Cody’s parents request that funeral attendees wear Sul Ross colors in Cody’s memory. Floral arrangements may be delivered to Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland.

A full obituary will be posted at: http://www.npwelch.com/obituary/cody-wayne-phillips/

A Facebook post from the family is available here: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10156536995016797&id=688936796