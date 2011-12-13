REGISTRATION NOW OPEN FOR EDUCATION DEPARTMENT'S SCIENCE OF LEARNING CONFERENCE

Sul Ross State University’s education department invites teachers, school leaders, and community partners to register for the first SRSU Science of Learning Conference on Monday, Sept. 24 at the Espino Conference Center.

Participants can earn continuing professional education (CPE) credit and lunch will be provided.

Research-based learning strategies from graduate leadership students, Sul Ross alumni, and leaders in the field will be shared to assist continuous school improvement efforts that better meet the needs of diverse learners. The conference program will also feature a strong literacy component.

Keynote presenters include Ms. Wilphina Becenti, a Navajo teacher in a remote PreK-6th grade Navajo school located outside of Winslow, Arizona. Ms. Becenti will discuss STREAM (science, technology, reading, engineering, and mathematics) approaches toward improving literacy for disadvantaged student populations. Tamara McWilliams, an SRSU alum and principal of Ozona Elementary School, will present LEAD with Diligence and will share strategies to assist campus and district leaders leading professional learning communities serving rural ELL learners. Finally, Shirley Coleman, an SRSU alum and a former superintendent and adjunct professor, will share Building Community Partnerships to Address Balanced Literacy Strategies as a closing keynote address.

Below you will find a one page description of sessions, registration information, and other important information regarding the Science of Learning Conference.

To register for this dynamic learning opportunity, visit https://sites.google.com/view/scienceofmemoryandlearning/home.

Please feel free to share this learning opportunity with others who may find the topics beneficial.